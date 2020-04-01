Health care professionals advise addition of moisturizing lotion helps prevent dry skin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Frequent hand-washing is the first line of defense against COVID-19 and stopping the spread of germs.
“I would use a soap, that is a mild soap like Dove, with a hand softener in it can be helpful,” Robert Kistler, Medical Doctor at In-and-Out Clinic in Lufkin.
Health care professionals say the constant use of soap and hand sanitizer can lead to dry cracked skin. They say to add hand lotion to your health routine.
“The best ones to keep your hands from getting cracked and dry are the ones with the aloe in them. And I realize it is not easy to find those things right now, but if you do have that choice it may prevent the cracking and dry hands,” Jennifer Harris, a Registered Nurse Practitioner at Urgent Doc in Lufkin said.
In order to prevent dry skin, altogether use a moisturizing lotion afterwards.
“Any of the thicker hand lotions that don’t have extra dyes and fragrances in them will be better,” Harris explained.
“Most people can tolerate most moisturizing lotion,” Kistler added. “But some people are sensitive to fragrances like bath and body works and it can cause a rash."
Although lotion will help with dryness, Kistler says hand washing is extremely important.
“As is our six-foot social distancing. Those two things are our best protection from catching and transmitting COVID-19,” Kistler said.
Health experts say the thicker the lotion, the better it is for your skin.
