Healthcare facility in Nacogdoches offers telemedicine service

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A healthcare facility in Nacogdoches is the latest to offer patients telemedicine as an alternative to office visits.
East Texas Community Healthcare Center (ETCHC) made the decision as the number of COVID-19 cases rose in Deep East Texas.
“We’ve had the capability of doing telemedicine for quite a while with some specialties. This will be a new launch for us in a primary care setting, as well as our behavioral health providers, as well,” said Anita Humphreys, director of ETCHC.
In order to balance patients who need regular access to medical services with the need for social distancing, Humphreys said ETCHC launched sooner than it planned.
The telemedicine service works through the Doxy.me service. Physicians send an invitation for patients to join them via a smart device. Physicians still have access to patient history, information, and medications, so a digital visit won’t affect the efficiency of the visit, Humphreys said.
However, not every patient will qualify for the service.
“We had our clinicians go through patient panels to identify specific types of patients that would qualify for that,” Humphreys explained. “...If those patients meet the qualifying factors, that service would be offered to them as an option.”
The service may be expanded for all patients in the near future, Humphreys added. For now, telemedicine benefits patients like individuals with mental health needs, and expectant mothers, who may find it hard to leave home, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There is a downside to practicing medicine in the Digital Age: some insurance companies do not provide full reimbursement.
“It’s really a personal preference; some people just like to be face-to-face with their clinicians. If that’s available, we would make that an opportunity for them to do,” Humphreys said. “But at the same time, I think this is a method of delivering service that, if given the opportunity, all patients should try.”
