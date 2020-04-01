EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Fair skies this morning and light winds have led to some very chilly temperatures in the mid 40s. Expect mostly sunny skies to become partly cloudy by afternoon. Temperatures today will reach the lower 70s. Clouds increase tomorrow with a chance for a few isolated showers. Breezy tomorrow afternoon with temperatures in the mid 70s. A cold front arrives Friday with another likely chance for scattered showers and thundershowers. The chance for rain will carry over into early Saturday morning. Rain will likely end Saturday afternoon, but clouds will stick around through Sunday. Sunday afternoon, rain chances return and continue into next week