Nacogdoches firefighters, EMS split duties to limit COVID-19 exposure among first responders

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Fire Department and county EMS workers are splitting duties to prevent exposure to COVID-19 between first responders.
Keith Kiplinger, fire chief for the City of Nacogdoches, said his fire and rescue staff met with Hospital District EMS management to discuss contingency plans regarding COVID-19 in early March. During the meeting, Nacogdoches Fire & Rescue modified its response plans more toward life-threatening emergencies, Kiplinger said.
As part of the contingency plan, ambulances were relocated from fire stations to hospital-owned facilities to further prevent exposure between EMS and firefighters.
“This move was designed to reduce first responder exposure, help us maintain effective social distancing. and keep our responders safe and able to respond to all of the hazards our community faces every day,” Kiplinger said.
"Emergency workers have to take extra measures to protect one another. This move will help do that,” said Kim Barton, a spokesperson with Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.
