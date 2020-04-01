Pizza delivery driver held at gunpoint for pizza, wings, ten bucks

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - Lufkin Police Department responded to an armed robbery Tuesday night.
According to Jessica Pebsworth, spokesperson for the City of Lufkin, at around 9:50 p.m., a Pizza Hut delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint outside Creekside Apartments. When the driver arrived to make his delivery, a young male approached him with a handgun. The suspect took the driver’s pizza, wings and $10 in cash before fleeing on foot.
The delivery man was not injured in the incident.
Officers searched the area, but as of the time of this post, they had not located the suspect.
The suspect is described as a young black male with a bandana covering his face, dark hoodie and dark pants with stripe down the sides.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.
