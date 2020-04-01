Playgrounds, pavilions, and basketball courts closed in Lufkin parks to fight COVID-19

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Parks and Recreation Department has closed down all playgrounds, pavilions, and basketball courts in city parks as part of an effort to fight COVID-19.
Lufkin Parks Director Michael Flinn said the parks will remain open and the walking trails will also stay open.
Flinn said the closures are meant to encourage people to practice social distancing and said the areas that were closed were areas people tend to congregate the most in parks.
KTRE’s Caleb Beames spoke with Flinn today.
