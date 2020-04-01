State Sen. Hughes: Antimalarial drug being used on some COVID-19 patients in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Following emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration, an antimalarial drug is now being used to treat some COVID-19 patients in East Texas.
“Around the country and around the world it’s showing a lot of signs of success, and we’re encouraged by that," said State Senator Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola.
Hughes is talking specifically about hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets. It’s one of two anti-malaria drugs approved on Sunday by the FDA for experimental treatment on coronavirus patients, only when a clinical trial is not feasible or unavailable.
On Friday, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, based in New Jersey, donated 1,000,000 tablets to Texas for potential use in COVID-19 patients. Hughes said the drug has already been used to treat some patients in East Texas.
“It’s already been available commercially," Hughes said. "So the million doses that Texas received is going to help. Many pharmacies already had it and it was already available. We know some folks here in Tyler are being treated with it and it’s already showing success.”
Early studies have provided mixed evidence about the drug’s effectiveness in treating the novel coronavirus. According to KLTV medical contributor Dr. Ed Dominguez, there is currently no better experimental treatment for COVID-19.
Besides being an antimalarial drug, the tablets are also often used to treat autoimmune disease like Lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. The Texas State Board of Pharmacy has limited new orders of the drug to a 14-day supply.
According to Hughes, Nacogdoches Medical Center is among the first hospitals in Texas to receive a portion of the Amneal donation.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.