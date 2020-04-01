Teen’s arm impaled by fence during wreck, freed by friend who was driving

Joel Escoto, 16, had just picked Ricardo Viezca Ramirez, 17, from his parents’ home when the wreck occurred around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. They were northbound on Raguet Street in Escoto’s SUV, when Escoto lost control of the vehicle, veered off the road and overturned into a hurricane fence and metal pole. The pole went through the vehicle, impaling Ramirez in the arm, according to Jessica Pebsworth with the City of Lufkin.