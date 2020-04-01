TLL Temple Foundation, East Texas Food bank distribute food in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The TLL Temple Foundation and the East Texas Food Bank partnered up again for the second week to help people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week the two non-profits distributed 670 boxes which fed around 1,100 meals. On Tuesday the group handed out between 1,800 and 2,000 boxes. Pilgrim’s Pride also donated 20,000 pounds of frozen chicken to distribute as well.
The event had a steady line of cars filling the George H. Henderson Expo Center for several hours. The foundation would like to hold another distribution but no dates have been announced.
