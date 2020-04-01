Totally Under Pressure sanitizes all shopping carts at East Texas Brookshire Brothers

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Totally Under Pressure is responding to COVID-19 the best way they know how.
By sanitizing and power washing all shopping carts at Brookshire Brothers locations across East Texas.
There’s a two step-process, starting by spraying the carts down with a bacterial killing de-greaser mixed with twelve-and-half percent bleach. The second step is to pressure wash them with hot water.
“Then we come back on the second deal and basically clean every single shopping cart, pressure wash at 180-degree temperature water,” said co-owner, Reece Hubbard. “So that also comes back and sterilizes the carts. It makes for the better of Brookshire Brothers, their customers are safer shopping and so forth.”
Hubbard reminds customers that it’s still smart to wipe down the cart handle when you take one to be safe.
Totally Under Pressure says they plan to clean carts as long as Brookshire Brothers wants them to keep doing it.
