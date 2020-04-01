TTUHSC offers free online support groups for anxiety, depression, grief

Depression Group: This support group will provide an opportunity to connect with other people who also struggle with depression. Join and learn how to understand your emotion and thought pattern, manage mood and stress, and build your coping skills toolkit. There is a class for adults and adolescents. The adolescent group is Thursday from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. and can be found at https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/j/104176986. The adult group is on Monday from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. and can be found at https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/j/711158700.