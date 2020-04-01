With no sports, college athletes adjusting to new normal

“Life has always been centered around baseball,” Lovelace said. “My life was baseball. Now we have so much time and we have online classes. We can’t see too far down the road right now and see what is coming on the baseball side so for school it messes things up because every day you have a plan and now I don’t know how to just be a student. it is different. I am just staying in touch with my professors and getting on the right track.”