Agriculture manufacturer donates hundreds of medical-grade masks to COVID-19 response

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A generous donation of 400 medical-style masks from Texas Farm Products to the COVID-19 call and testing center was made Thursday in Nacogdoches.
Steele Wright, Marketing Director for TFP said it was the least the manufacturer of animal feeds could do during the pandemic. The N-95 respirators are used in the feed industry, but will now serve call/testing centers in Nacogdoches and Center.
Ian Gibson works for Medical Center Hospital, but in the collaborative effort against the COVID-19 he emphasizes the donation is to the community, rather than any particular hospital.
In addition, Anna Middlebrook, the director of development for the City of Nacogdoches says today’s donation sets an example for other industries who may be able to help in different capacities.
She encourages businesses to reach out to the city to organize ways that they may be able to help out in the fight against COVID-19.
Last week Animal Science Products donated face shields for emergency workers and Pilgrim’s Pride donated poultry to Project HOPE.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.