Angelina County deputies searching for suspect who fled after chase

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who led them on a chase on Wednesday night.
Deputies are looking for Blake Quinton Edwards. Edwards is suspected of leading deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle.
Deputies responded to a report of theft at a Lufkin gas station off US-59 north near FM 2021. Officials say that when deputies approached Edwards, he got into his vehicle and drove away.
The pursuit went into Nacogdoches County and then back into Angelina county, ending on Georgia Walker road near FM 2021. It was there where Edwards fled the scene on foot, according to ACSO Lieutenant Alton Lenderman.
Edwards also has a previous warrant for evading arrest, which was issued earlier this year by Angelina County Sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Angelina County Sheriff’s office.
