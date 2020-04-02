City of Lufkin issues stay-home, stay safe order and curfew

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - After seeing an increase in patients with COVID-19 symptoms members of the medical community in Lufkin urged the city to adopt a stay-at-home order.
The order also establishes a citywide curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The order is effective as of 11:59 p.m., Thursday.
The majority of the positive cases reported to the city are those who are seriously ill in the hospital.
“I’ve heard of a few that are actually at home, but that’s not the norm,” said Gerald Williamson, the city’s director of Public Safety. “Most people that are testing positive for it, in our community right now, are seriously ill. So much so that they are in the hospital.”
With more people showing symptoms of COVID-19, it was advised by health professionals that the city put the order and curfew in place.
“The other concern is the availability of ventilators. Right now our ventilator situation is good. We have enough to care for the patients that are in our community now,” said Williamson. “But as that number ascends, that may not be the case in the future.”
Williamson said they choose the curfew time of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. because that seemed to best fit the community’s schedule of business and activity. This should keep minimal traffic on the roads and in the businesses that are allowed to stay open.
“As long as you’re on your own property and not venturing out, not going to the neighbors’ houses or going anywhere else, unless it’s an essential travel purpose, you’re okay,” Williamson said.
Under the order, essential workers are still allowed to travel during the curfew time. They must have proper identification from the company showing that they are working for an essential business.
“Enforcement is a tool, of course, to gain compliance. But we honestly don’t have enough police officers to put just on this, to affect people’s behavior,” Williamson said. “We are really relying on people’s cooperation to make this work. We’re asking everyone to be responsible, be an adult, and abide by these rules. And get the importance of it and do it on their own.”
Essential businesses can visit the City of Lufkin’s website to download a sample letter to complete and have it signed by supervisors.
Using the letter if you are not part of an essential business is a serious offense, one that could be tampering with government documents.
