COVID-19 virus now in ‘community spread’ stage in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Based on the latest information from the Angelina County and Cities Health District, the COVID-19 virus has reached the “community spread” level.
The City of Lufkin released demographic information from the ACCHD about the six confirmed coronavirus cases in Angelina County on Thursday.
There are two men and four women among the confirmed COVID-19 cases. There is one man in his 30s, a female in her 20s, a female in her 40s, a female in her 70s, and a married couple who are both in their 70s.
“Our most recent confirmed positive of the female in her 70s has no known exposure source which means we have community spread in Angelina County,” said Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the City of Lufkin. “Sadly, we already know that we’re going to see these numbers increase steadily over the next several weeks. “
During a recent East Texas Now appearance, Dr. Ed. Dominguez, KLTV’s MedTeam doctor, said that community spread means that people are spreading it within a community without anyone leaving. That means the latest victim caught the coronavirus from someone who didn’t travel outside of a particular community, city, or county.
Two of the COVID-19 victims are still in hospitals. One of the other four people has been hospitalized, but he has since been released.
The confirmed COVID County cases include:
- A male in his 30s who had medical field exposure in Louisiana and has since recovered after self-care/quarantine in Louisiana
- A female in her 30s who had travel-related exposure in Florida and is currently hospitalized in Houston
- A married couple consisting of a man and a woman in their 70s who were both hospitalized locally. The woman is still hospitalized, and the man has been released and is quarantined at home.
- A female in her 20s who was exposed to the COVID-19 virus overseas and is still recovering at home
- A female in her 70s who got the virus from an unknown source via community spread and is still recovering at home
“We sincerely hope that people realize what a dire situation this is and that they change their behaviors to keep themselves, their loved ones, and the community safe,” Pebsworth said.
Pebsworth also asked a question that has been posted on the Lufkin Police and Fire Facebook page.
“If the state contacted you today, told you were positive for COVID-19 and asked you to trace your steps back the last 14 days, would you be proud of yourself or embarrassed by your behavior?” Pebsworth asked.
