East Texas Food Bank staff member tested positive for COVID-19

East Texas Food Bank staff member tested positive for COVID-19
East Texas Food Bank (Source: East Texas Food Bank)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | April 2, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT - Updated April 2 at 5:21 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -statement by the East Texas Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane

Wednesday April 1, the East Texas Food Bank became aware that a staff member working in our administrative office, which is separate from our warehouse and volunteer center, tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member developed symptoms on March 24, and following CDC guidelines left the food bank immediately and has been self-quarantined since then.

The ETFB administrative office has been temporarily closed to be thoroughly cleaned.

Our Volunteer Center remains open and fully operational.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.