Eversong Music learning sessions available online

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In this time of social distancing, in-person lessons for everything from dance to music are moving online. One Nacogdoches music instructor is using an early childhood development program called 'Music Together' to teach kids music.
Brandi Cartwright, the director and music instructor for Eversong Music, says you don’t need to be a musician to make music. She helps children and parents who are learning at home.
“Parents come in the video chat and participate. They create a musical environment. We all sing and dance and play instruments together, while our kids are absorbing that information,” Cartwright said.
Music sessions are for newborns up to 8-year-olds. Miss. Brandi, as the kids call her, says tailoring lessons to a specific age group is important.
“We’ll do a live zoom class session. So, that I can see the kids and can see their activities just like I do in class”, Cartwright added.
Each session is about 20 minutes long. From singing, to drumming, and playing musical games—the kids are learning about music from all over the world.
“And we are really focused on the parent interaction that is happening in the living room while our class is going on.”
Brandi says the online sessions are not about performance, but rather about participation.
“I really hope that they take away that making music with your child is the most important thing. Not how you sound,” Cartwright expressed.
Cartwright says they do charge for the classes, but she is offering financial assistance for those affected by the pandemic. She says, anyone interested in joining the music classes, sample classes are available on the business Facebook page ‘Eversong Music’.
