First Alert: Rain and storm chances ratchet up starting Friday evening

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With moisture levels gradually increasing, we will have a 30% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms this evening as a disturbance in south Texas could send a few showers in our direction this evening.
Friday will be cloudy, warm, and breezy as daytime highs reach the 80-degree mark. While most of the day will contain dry weather, that will change once we transition toward Friday evening as an approaching cold front will meet up with a storm complex moving in from central Texas.
At this time, we do not have a notable severe weather threat in East Texas tomorrow. However, locally heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning will be possible on Friday evening when our rain and storm chances ratchet up across the Piney Woods.
This cold front is rather weak, which means it will end up stalling out just to our south this weekend. With upper level winds blowing overhead, we will keep a cloudy sky in place this weekend to go along with more passing rains from time-to-time.
The weekend rains will not be too heavy, but it will keep us wet and water-logged since one-to-two inches are likely to fall from Friday evening through Saturday morning.
With an unsettled weather pattern remaining in place through much of next week, we will keep modest rain chances in play each day. That means you will want to have your umbrellas handy for the foreseeable future.
Temperatures will remain well above average next week, despite the cloud cover and rain chances. A warm front lifting north on Monday means daytime highs next week will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.
