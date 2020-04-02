Lufkin ISD donates goggle sanitizers to a local hospital

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Medical workers all over the world are on the front line of defense in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19. In order to make a difference in Angelina County, Lufkin Independent School District’s science department donated eight goggle sanitizers to Woodland Heights Medical Center.
The goggle sanitizer allows employees to share goggles, instead of throwing the goggles away after using them. Officials say within 10 minutes of exposure to the ultraviolet light in the sanitizing unit, it can kill up to 99 percent of all bacteria on the goggles.
On behalf of Woodlands Heights Medical Center, marketing director Jennifer Stevens issued a statement that said, “We appreciate the forethought and generosity of Lufkin ISD offering the goggle sanitizers to us. This community has such a giving spirit and definitely comes together in difficult times. Lufkin ISD is a shining example of that spirit.”
