Many Texans experience slow website, backed up phone lines when trying to file for unemployment benefits

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crystal McMullen was laid off from her job at a senior center on March 20.
“We’re a two-income family, so we live paycheck to paycheck just like most people around here do, and so without that income, it’s gonna be difficult for us to raise our daughter and feed our animals, things like that," McMullen said.
Shortly after Crystal was laid off, she attempted to file for unemployment. But like many, she hasn’t gotten very far.
“I’m calling, I’m not getting anywhere and I even had one lady tell me that I just had to repeatedly call. I’m still not getting anywhere and its super frustrating," McMullen said.
Cisco Gamez with the Texas Workforce Commission says normally, they receive around 13,000 calls a day, but last week, some days they got over 1.5 million. His advice to those struggling to apply: file for your claim online.
“If you’re trying to file online and you’re running into a very slow website or you’re having trouble getting on, the least amount of traffic is between 1 a.m and 6 a.m.," Gamez said.
Gamez says even though many are feeling frustrated while trying to apply, everyone who qualifies will get assistance.
“It is a large number of people who are calling on the line, applying online. We will help every Texan in need that qualifies for unemployment insurance. We will follow through, we’re just asking them to be patient with us," Gamez said.
After calling countless times and frequently trying the website, Crystal says she has no choice but to keep trying.
“I mean I’m still not giving up. I’m sure when I get off video chat with you I’m gonna start trying again to try to get in contact with someone," McMullen said.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.