EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A cool start with temperatures in the 50s this morning. Clouds will increase through the day today with breezy south winds. Temperatures will reach the mid 70s this afternoon. Most of the day will be rain free, but chances for rain will return to the forecast by this evening and increase overnight. A few scattered showers are expected tomorrow, but rain chances will become more likely tomorrow evening and into Saturday with a slow moving cold front. Saturday will be cloudy and rainy with temperatures in the 60s. A brief break in the rain could be possible late Saturday into early Sunday, but more rain chances return Sunday afternoon and continue into next week.