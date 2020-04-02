Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Today will be cloudy and scattered showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures this afternoon will do their best to warm into the middle 70s and winds will be fairly breezy at 10-15 mph with a few gusts reaching up to 20+ mph. Rain chances ramp up as we head into the afternoon hours tomorrow due to an approaching cold front. Starting with tomorrow, we could see some light to moderate rain within a few scattered showers, but as we head later into the the day, especially in the evening and overnight hours of Friday and into very early Saturday, stronger thunderstorms will likely develop as the cold front moves through East Texas. Widespread severe weather is not likely at this time, but a few isolated storms could generate damaging wind gusts and quarter size hail, so we do ask that you remain Weather Alert and continue to check into the forecast as we continue to learn more about Friday night’s severe potential. Scattered showers will continue to be possible behind the cold front during the second half of our Saturday but rain will not see as much coverage as the earlier morning hours. Light to moderate scattered showers will be possible once again on Sunday and the first half of Monday before rain chances once again see an increase in coverage later in the evening and throughout the early morning hours of Tuesday. Isolated to scattered showers look to remain a possibility throughout the majority of next week and estimated rainfall totals could range from 1.50-2.50 inches by Thursday, so some flooding could certainly be a possibility in low lying, poor drainage areas.