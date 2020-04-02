Total of COVID-19-related deaths in Texas now at 70

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas’ COVID-19 death toll is now at 70, according to the Department of State Health Services website.
The website, which was last updated at noon shows that there are now 4,669 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state of Texas. The latest U.S. Census numbers show that the Lone Star State had a population of more than 25 million in 2010.
According to the DSHS website, a total of 50,679 COVID-19 tests have been administered so far. Of that number, 4,540 were done at public labs, and the remaining 46,139 were done at private labs.
The five Texas counties with the largest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases are Harris County (847), Dallas County (731), Travis County (305), Tarrant County (288), and Denton County (231). There are now confirmed COVID-19 cases in 143 of Texas’ 254 counties, according to the DSHS website.
A recent press release from the North East Texas Public Health District stated that people are urged to take the same measures that are recommended to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory viruses. Everyone in East Texas should remember to:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Practice social distancing - Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home if you believe you have symptoms.
- Cover your cough or sneeze into the bend of your elbow or into a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using cleaning items that contain bleach.
- Follow recommendations from your local health district officials.
