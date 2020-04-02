UIL Medical Advisory committee set to discuss COVID-19

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The University Interscholastic League medical advisory committee will have a meeting on Sunday April 5 at 9 a.m. where multiple topics will be discussed including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The committee will be discussing several items including the COVID-19 pandemic. All UIL events have been put on hold. In a previous press release the UIL stayed the earliest competitions would get started was May 4.
The UIL first put all competitions on hold at the Boys basketball state championship tournament with only 1A and 3A getting their semifinal games completed.
Baseball, softball and track soon stopped play as well.
Spring football for 5A and 6A schools has also been put on hold. Lufkin Athletic Director Todd Quick said if the spring season does not happen, football programs will start a week earlier in the fall and be granted a second scrimmage.
Per the UIL Any recommendations from the Committee must be approved by the UIL Legislative Council and the Commissioner of Education before becoming policy. An agenda for Sunday’s meeting can be found at the following link: https://www.uiltexas.org/files/policy/MAC_Agenda_April_20.pdf
The meeting will be available to be streamed live through the UIL website.
