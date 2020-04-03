Central Heights ISD letter states food service worker positive for COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Central Heights ISD has issued a letter to parents after a food-service worker tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the letter, the employee was one of the workers preparing meals for daily distribution as recent as March 25. Once the school received notification of the positive test, all meal service was suspended.
“In the event that you or a family member retrieved a meal from the CHISD meal pickup line in the last 14 days, you should adhere to the following protocol at this time: monitor your temperature twice a day for the next 14 days,” the letter states.
The letter states extreme caution was used to ensure food service employees were wearing appropriate equipment and they used social distancing and sanitation measures.
