Concerns growing over possible delay of college football season

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The NCAA took a hit with the cancellation of the spring sport championships and could take another hit if the college football season gets delayed or canceled.
Last year SFA was paid $450,000 by Baylor to open the season against the Bears. This year the team is set to make $375,000 to open up against SMU. According to SFA Athletic Director Ryan Ivey the program brings in between $750,000 - $1 million annually.
If the college football season cannot start on time, several scenarios could play out. According to Horns247, several power 5 athletic directors have considered holding off the start of the season until January and playing into the spring. Another option would be to start the season with a shortened schedule of just conference games.
While bigger schools like Texas and Alabama could be okay losing out on the one big moneymaker game for SFA would put a sizable dent in their revenue. The school would not be able to make it up. That would have an effect on other sports with many sports getting support from the football revenue.
SFA was able to get the majority of their spring practices in before the Southland Conference locked down facilities. The conference is hoping none of the pre-season workouts will be missed.
“If you had to pin me down on a date right now I would say if we could get everything started by July 1, I think it is reasonable to plan accordingly for all of our sports,” Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett said. “If this goes to August 1 or Labor Day then we are talking about something very different. I think we would be well served to play out all the contingencies and keep our institutions in the loop on that.”
A survey by LEAD1 states that athletic directors on the higher level are concerned their could be a revenue loos of at least 20%. In the world of college football, everything at the top effects the schools down the line.
“We have to look at it from the idea of, ‘What are we going to do as a whole? What is the College Football Playoff going to do? What are the P5 leaders wanting to do? What are we going to do at the FCS level? What is Division II going to do?’” SFA Athletic Director Ryan Ivey said. “There are a lot of things that have to occur with us to be comfortable moving forward with football.”
