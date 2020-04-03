3D shields created to help PPE shortage in Angelina County

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Deep East Texas dentist is stepping in to help with the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE).
A local dentist at Jordan Family Dentistry, Dr. Kyle King, thought of a way to help fulfill the need by creating 3D shields.
King says it is critical for first responders and other medical personnel to have PPE like the 3D shields, in order to prevent any aerosol or splatter from getting on them. This is an effort to preserve masks, also.
This medical device is made up of clear 10ml plastic, an elastic band, a resin plastic base and a silicone gasket on the inside for padding.
King says the shields are reusable. People can disinfect them by wiping them down or using an ultraviolet light.
“It initially started with a plan to do about 50 for each hospital, so they would have 100. Within the last 24 hours, we’re now at an order request of 750 face shields,” King expressed.
With the assistance of Lufkin High School IT and Robotics instructor Robyn Segrest and many other community members, they have been approved to create the 3-d shields for local hospitals.
“The ability to learn how to use this technology and now to be able to use it to implement real world solutions to problems, that’s the name of everything we stand for as educators and those that work in these type of fields,” Robyn Segrest added.
King says they anticipate getting them into the hands of local doctor offices, as well.
