East Texas Ag News: This week’s hay prices remain steady

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The USDA weekly hay report for the state of Texas says hay trades are steady in all regions.
Cattle and grain markets showed some signs of life this week, but hay is still being traded on an as-needed basis.
Many producers are purchasing just enough to make it to spring and summer grazing. South Texas finally received spotty rain showers across the region but it wasn’t enough to change much on the drought monitor.
Hay demand in South Texas remains very good with prices staying firm as the regions continue to deal with shortening hay supplies. North, Central, and East Texas have received rain which has limited fieldwork in the regions.
