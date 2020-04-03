First Alert: Rain chances likely this weekend as a cold front moves through the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - An approaching cold front will combine with a disturbance tracking east out of south-central Texas to bring us a likely, 70% chance of rain this evening and tonight.
We will get in on some more rain that will linger through the upcoming weekend. Saturday will be a bit cooler since we will be behind the frontal boundary as wake-up temperatures will be in the upper 50’s and highs reach the middle 60’s.
With the front stalling out just to our south and then backing up as a warm front early next week, temperatures will quickly rebound and warm-up as southerly winds quickly return to East Texas.
Rain chances will drop to 30% on Sunday before jumping up to 60% on Monday when the warm front lifts north through the Piney Woods.
With the upper-level wind pattern tracking over Texas, we will stay under the clouds as rain chances will remain in play each day from now through this time next week. This means having those umbrellas handy would be word to the wise going forward.
Rain chances will be in the low-to-modest category for the middle part of next week before it jumps up to 60% by next Friday when a stronger storm system could not only bring us rain, but perhaps a few stronger thunderstorms as well.
