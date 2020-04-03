Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to be likely throughout the day today and overnight into Saturday as a cold front moves through the area. Widespread severe weather is not likely today, but a few stronger storms could potentially generate some stronger wind gusts and pocket change hail, as well as some fairly heavy rainfall. This approaching cold front is expected to stall once it moves into central portions of East Texas and will result in better chances to see showers and storms during the second half of Saturday as well as more widespread showers on Palm Sunday. Temperatures will likely range from the lower 60s to near 70 degrees for highs tomorrow depending on where the cold front stalls, however Deep East Texas will still trend warmer regardless where the front sits. Our active weather pattern will persist through the majority of next week as showers and isolated storms continue to be possible Monday - Friday, and estimated rainfall totals look to range from one to two inches by the end of Friday.