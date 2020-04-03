Mayor, City of Lufkin call for wearing of masks in public

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin city officials released a statement regarding the wearing of masks for protection against the spread of COVID-19 in the city.
“In light of the ongoing discussions by the White House Coronavirus Task Force on the nationwide wearing of face masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the mayor and leadership of the City of Lufkin believe the proactive wearing of face masks by local residents may be an important part in a comprehensive, preventative effort,” the statement said.
The mayor and city recommend that all persons over the age of 5 years old wear some form of covering over their nose and mouth, such as an allergy mask, homemade mask, scarf, bandana, or handkerchief when in public settings.
It adds that there is no need to wear a face mask when engaging in a permissible outside physical activity, riding in a personal vehicle, or when at home.
“We don’t want the residents of Lufkin to get an artificial sense of protection from a face mask,” said Mayor Bob Brown. “We think a mask could be helpful, but this is not a substitute for the social distancing requirements in the recent Stay at Home-Stay Safe order. Those are required by law. Keep your distance of at least six feet, wash and disinfect your hands, and we recommend you wear some kind of face mask. We must do everything in our power to stay safe.”
