Mayor, City of Lufkin call for wearing of masks in public

“We don’t want the residents of Lufkin to get an artificial sense of protection from a face mask,” said Mayor Bob Brown. “We think a mask could be helpful, but this is not a substitute for the social distancing requirements in the recent Stay at Home-Stay Safe order. Those are required by law. Keep your distance of at least six feet, wash and disinfect your hands, and we recommend you wear some kind of face mask. We must do everything in our power to stay safe.”