EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Mostly cloudy and mild this morning. A few showers will be possible off and on through the day, but the most likely chance for rain will come along the cold front this evening. Expect scattered showers and thundershowers to last overnight. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower to mid 70s. Mostly cloudy and rainy off and on through Saturday with a brief cool down. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s Saturday afternoon. Clouds continue to hang around Sunday with a chance for rain Sunday afternoon and evening. Rain chances will increase into early next week and temperatures will quickly warm into the 80s. Clouds and rain will continue in the forecast through much of next week with another cold front by Thursday into Friday.