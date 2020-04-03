SFA releases 2020 football schedule

SFA will conclude the season with three games in November. the first is at home against Southeastern Louisiana on November 7. The team will then hit the road on November 14 to the Alamo City to take on Incarnate Word. Last year the "jacks lone home win came against the Cardinals. SFA will finifh up the year on Saturday November 21 at home against Northwestern State in the battle for Chief Caddo. The 'jacks brought home the chief from Natchitoches last year after a 32-20 victory.