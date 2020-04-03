UIL gives update on resuming spring competitions

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It should come as no surprise that the University Interscholastic League is pushing back the start date of competitions.
The UIL had previously stated that competitions, at the earliest, would start on May 4. The UIL released a statement Friday indicating that is no longer the case but did not give any updated date as they continue to monitor the situation with COVID-19.
The UIL Medical Advisory Committee is set to meet on Sunday to discuss the impact of the virus on the organization.
Below is the official release from the UIL.
AUSTIN — In accordance with the Executive Order issued by Governor Greg Abbott mandating schools remain temporarily closed through Monday, May 4, 2020 due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the University Interscholastic League (UIL) is further modifying contingency plans and extending its previously announced timeline for completing UIL activities this academic school year.
These modifications are based on schools resuming operations on Monday, May 4, 2020. As that date approaches, UIL will monitor all available information and provide member schools with more specific guidance on district and post-season date adjustments related to this new extension.
All in-person practices, rehearsals and workouts remain suspended until further notice and remote instruction remains in place. UIL remains committed to providing a reasonable acclimatization period for rehearsals and practices to occur prior to resuming contests and games. All decisions remain flexible and will be consistent with the advice of local, state and federal officials.
The UIL will continue to provide timely, ongoing updates and is reassessing this ever-changing situation daily. Please continue to check the UIL website and social media accounts for further updates.
