WATCH: Texas professor discusses COVID-19 and cleaning

Williams: By far, the most dangerous and deadly myth related to coronavirus is the FALSE idea that “if it kills coronavirus on doorknobs and countertops, then it is good to use on my hair, face, hands, in my nose, and down my throat.” When it comes to chemicals, the toxin is the dose. A small amount of isopropyl alcohol (rubbing alcohol) in hand sanitizer is useful for killing bacteria and viruses on your hands, but you cannot bathe your body in it. It will make you sick in that large of a dose. Bleach and ammonia should never be used for skin contact as they will actually destroy the layers of dead skin cells that protect your body from the outside world. Other myths debunked are found here.