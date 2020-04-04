East Texas nurse who filed for unemployment to others: ‘Just don’t give up’

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Unemployment has skyrocketed for the past month. Many East Texans are having to apply for unemployment benefits due to a shortage of work hours.
Ashley Alexander Bryant is a nurse. Her work hours have decreased from 40 hours per week to now only six per week.
“My initial thought was I was just stuck,” Bryant said.
Bryant decided to file for unemployment benefits to supplement wages for hours lost. She said her friend advised her not to call because after waiting for a long period of time, they never got a chance to speak to a live person, so she decided to apply online.
“I was concerned that I wouldn’t be qualified for the benefits. I’ve never been in a situation like this before," Bryant said. "Then, one day I decided to just set my alarm clock for 3:00 in the morning to go apply online. I chose that time frame because I was thinking maybe everybody else would be asleep at that time, and I can get through a little faster,” Bryant explained.
Bryant said that after numerous attempts, she was finally able to get straight through the benefits pages. She said she finished the entire application process within 15 minutes.
Although the process was not easy, Bryant said she received an email correspondence back within 48 hours.
