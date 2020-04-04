Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Saturday, East Texas! After a cool, cloudy, and rainy first half of Saturday, scattered showers look to be sticking around throughout the remainder of the evening hours today. Some showers will persist overnight and throughout the day tomorrow, but coverage of this rain will begin to decrease across the area and a few areas might actually get a break from the constant but light rainfall. Light winds overnight and ample moisture will also allow patchy dense fog to form across East Texas during the morning hours of tomorrow, so if you do hit the roads tomorrow be sure to keep it slow. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be a bit warmer as southerly winds slowly return to the area tomorrow, with highs expected to reach into the upper 60s for northern counties and lower 70s for Deep East Texas. Showers and storms will become much more likely throughout the second half of Monday and first half of Tuesday. A single day of spotty showers on Wednesday as temperatures warm into the middle to upper 80s for highs, then more likely rain chances on Thursday as another potent cold front dips south into East Texas throughout the day, bringing showers and storms as well as a cool down during the afternoon. Showers look to persist into the late morning hours on Friday, then skies begin to clear later in the day. Skies will remain mostly clear on Saturday with only an isolated shower possible.