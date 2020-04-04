Texas now has 6,110 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 105 deaths

AUSTIN Texas (KLTV) - Texas now has 6,110 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 105 people have died as a result of coronavirus infections, according to the Department of State Health Services.
The DSHS website was last updated at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
According to the website, there are now confirmed COVID-19 cases in 151 of Texas’ 254 counties.
To date, 63,751 people have been tested for the coronavirus. Of that number, 6,110, or about 9.6 percent, tested positive for COVID-19.
The Lone Star State’s COVID-19 hot spots continue to be in metropolitan areas. The five counties with the highest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases are Harris County (1,106), Dallas County (921), Travis County (430), Tarrant County (383), and Bexar County (342).
In the KLTV KTRE viewing area, there are 177 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Seven people have died as a result of coronavirus infections. As of 2 p.m. Saturday, there were no new COVID-19 cases in Smith County. The total for Smith County is still at 57.
The DSHS website broke the numbers down further by age. The two age groups with the largest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases are 40 to 49 and 50 to 59. The age groups have 227 and 229 cases respectively. There is one case in the 1 year and younger age group and 42 in the 80-plus age group.
A recent press release from the North East Texas Public Health District stated that people are urged to take the same measures that are recommended to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory viruses. Everyone in East Texas should remember to:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Practice social distancing - Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home if you believe you have symptoms.
- Cover your cough or sneeze into the bend of your elbow or into a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using cleaning items that contain bleach.
- Follow recommendations from your local health district officials.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.