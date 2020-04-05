113 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in TX Panhandle, 7 in Eastern N.M., 2 in Okla. Panhandle, with 1 death reported in Potter Co. as of April 4

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 113 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle, seven in Eastern New Mexico and two in the Oklahoma Panhandle, with one death reported in Potter County.
The City of Amarillo confirms the first COVID-19 related death in Potter County, making a total of 3 deaths in the panhandle.
The Dalhart Office of Emergency Management announced their first positive case in Dallam County and Texas County Emergency Management confirmed the second case of COVID-19 in Guymon.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report card for cases reported to the Amarillo Public Health Department.
This brings the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle to 103:
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 5
- Moore County: 6
- Swisher County: 1
- Potter County: 40
- Randall: 34
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 5
- Oldham County: 2
- Donley County: 5
- Dallam County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
Out of the 113 cases, there are currently two recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Randall County: 2
There have also been three deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 1
There are two confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 2
There are seven cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 6
- Roosevelt County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
Of the cases included in the APH report card, 65 patients are in isolation at home and 9 are in a medical facility.
There are still 484 pending tests reported to APH.
Amarillo is currently at a Level Red.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.