113 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in TX Panhandle, 7 in Eastern N.M., 2 in Okla. Panhandle, with 1 death reported in Potter Co. as of April 4

Coronavirus: 6 steps you can take to prevent it
By Kaitlin Johnson | April 3, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT - Updated April 5 at 11:45 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 113 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle, seven in Eastern New Mexico and two in the Oklahoma Panhandle, with one death reported in Potter County.

The City of Amarillo confirms the first COVID-19 related death in Potter County, making a total of 3 deaths in the panhandle.

The Dalhart Office of Emergency Management announced their first positive case in Dallam County and Texas County Emergency Management confirmed the second case of COVID-19 in Guymon.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report card for cases reported to the Amarillo Public Health Department.

This brings the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle to 103:

  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Gray County: 5
  • Moore County: 6
  • Swisher County: 1
  • Potter County: 40
  • Randall: 34
  • Castro County: 11
  • Deaf Smith County: 5
  • Oldham County: 2
  • Donley County: 5
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 2

Out of the 113 cases, there are currently two recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Randall County: 2

There have also been three deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

There are two confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 2

There are seven cases in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 6
  • Roosevelt County: 1

These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:

Of the cases included in the APH report card, 65 patients are in isolation at home and 9 are in a medical facility.

There are still 484 pending tests reported to APH.

Amarillo is currently at a Level Red.

This is the City of Amarillo Department of Public Health Coronavirus Report Card for Saturday, April 4, 2020. This...

Posted by City of Amarillo, Texas on Saturday, April 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.