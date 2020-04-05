Nacogdoches County reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - According to a statement on social media, Nacogdoches County just received confirmation of two additional positive tests which appear to be community-spread.
On these particular cases, DSHS released the following information:
(1) 40-49 year old female, not travel related, not hospitalized
(2) 70-79 year old female, no travel history, hospitalized
City officials say they will continue to push any and all information received from the state as quickly as possible. Up to this point, we have shared only results confirmed by DSHS as a means to ensure accurate, verified information is released.
Please stay home and stay safe--this is a serious situation and we must do our part to protect those on the front line.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.