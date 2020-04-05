Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Today trended much drier than yesterday did and thankfully we even got a few peaks of sunshine behind those mostly cloudy skies. A few showers will remain a possibility overnight into early tomorrow morning before scattered showers and isolated thundershowers have a better chance to develop later in the afternoon and evening hour of tomorrow. Another round of patchy fog will also be possible early tomorrow before lifting later in the morning hours. Temperatures will continue on their warming trend, starting in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees tomorrow morning before warming into the middle to upper 70s for highs during the afternoon. Lower 80s and scattered thundershowers for Tuesday afternoon, then a fair mix of clouds and sun on Wednesday with highs topping off in the middle to upper 80s and only a few showers possible. Another potent cold front arrives on Thursday, bringing showers, thunderstorms and another decent cool down throughout the day. Showers and isolated storms look to remain possible through the first half of Friday before skies begin to clear out later in the evening. A stray shower will be possible on Saturday before totally drying out just in time for Easter!