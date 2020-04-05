Sunday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE)- Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It is a foggy start to the morning with visibility as low as 0 miles for a few spots. Once the sun comes up, most of that fog will start to move out. Expect cloudy skies for the majority of the day today, with a chance for patchy sunshine late in the afternoon. Rain chances are low, but a stray shower today cannot be ruled out. Overnight, we will cool to the upper 50s. Tomorrow and Tuesday will be similar days with mostly cloudy skies, a chance for rain, and temperatures in the mid 70s to low 80s. Wednesday, skies will begin to clear as we warm to the mid 80s. A cold front will move through our area on Thursday, bringing with it widespread showers and isolated thundershowers. Friday, rain will continue and temperatures will drop to the mid 60s. A few showers could carry over into the start of the day on Saturday, but by the afternoon skies will begin to clear.