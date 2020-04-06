CISC continuing to help in Lufkin during COVID-19 pandemic

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Christian Information Service Center in Lufkin is continuing to help when they can during the COVID-19 crisis.
On Monday, the staff of four people handed out 250 boxes of food from the East Texas Food Bank. Thy all distributed produce to another 100 people.
“It was overwhelming," CISC Director Yulonda Richard said. We didn’t expect that many. "We started a little bit earlier because they were lined up at 3 o’clock this morning. We went through 250 in an hour so we will hope and pray we get more pallets in on Wednesday so we can serve more people.”
Richard said that each vehicle that pulls up only gets one box so they are asking that multiple families do not carpool to their distributions.
CISC hopes to have enough boxes to do another giveaway on Thursday.
