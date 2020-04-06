Denver Mattress Company ramps up production of face masks and distributing face shields in the fight against COVID-19

Partnering with affiliate company Visser Precision, LLC, Denver Mattress is planning to ship thousands of face shields per week. These face shields include an injected molded head visor with a clear PETG shield clipped to it. With a rubber band on the back of the visor, adjustment is allowed for any head size. “By working with Denver Mattress for distribution we’re able to get the face shields quickly to those in need”, said Matt Faulkner, the General Manager of Visser Precision.