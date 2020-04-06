First Alert: Warm winds and mainly dry through Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We may see a few showers and isolated storms on First Alert Radar Network this evening, but they will be few and far between with most ares staying dry.
Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy and on the mild side with lows in the middle 60’s.
The next couple of days will feature lots of clouds and peeks of sunshine with rain chances on the low-end of the scale. We have you down for a 20% chance of isolated showers on Tuesday before those rain chances drop down to 10% or less on Wednesday. With a warm, southwesterly breeze setting up in the Piney Woods, temperatures will continue their upward trend, with daytime highs topping out in the middle 80’s tomorrow and the upper 80’s to near 90-degrees by Wednesday afternoon.
Rain chances will then become likely, again, by Thursday as our next cold front moves through on Thursday. The rainfall associated with the front is not expected to be all that heavy, but the odds of you receiving some rain is still fairly high at 60%.
Some cooler weather will then greet us for the end of the week and next weekend, but the bigger question will revolve around the evolution of a western storm system that looks to bring us some heavy rain and thunderstorms next weekend. Depending upon its position and timing, we could have a wet and stormy Saturday followed by a decent Easter Sunday or it could be reversed. We hope to gain more clarity in the next few days on how this storm system will evolve when it tracks through the Lone Star State.
