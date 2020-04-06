Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Texas troopers begin screening travelers from Louisiana
ORANGE, Texas (AP) — Texas state troopers are now screening travelers coming into the state from Louisiana in accordance with an executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbot. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephanie told KDFM-TV that troopers began stopping vehicles on Interstate 10 near Orange in southeast Texas and requiring travelers to complete a travel form called for in Abbot's order. The screening comes as state health officials on Sunday reported at least 6,669 cases and 118 COVID-19 deaths in Texas. The vast majority of those who contract COVID-19 recover.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FRONT LINE GROCERS
Grocery workers are key during the virus. And they're afraid
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Grocery workers across the globe are working the frontlines during lockdowns meant to keep the coronavirus from spreading. Their stores are deemed essential, and their work puts them close to the public and therefore at risk. Often in low-wage jobs, the workers have earned praise from Pope Francis and former U.S. President Barack Obama. But with infection and death rates climbing, workers are demanding better pay, protections and access to testing. Some major chains like Kroger and Walmart are providing bonuses and protective gear. But that doesn't always alleviate workers' fears, especially when customers don't practice social distancing.
AP-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CLOSING-CHURCHES
New coronavirus limits bring new religious freedom tension
NEW YORK (AP) — Despite state and local limits on public gatherings, some faith leaders have persisted in holding in-person services -- a matter of religious freedom, they say, as the nation approached its fourth Sunday battling the coronavirus pandemic. Law enforcement officials in Florida, Louisiana and Maryland took separate action this week against pastors who continue to hold in-person services in the face of stay-home orders in most states. But more than a half-dozen of those state orders provide a degree of exemption for religious activity, underscoring the political sensitivity of the decisions being made by states and localities.
ANIMALS SEIZED-TEXAS
Tiger among animals officials find in search of Texas home
MERCEDES, Texas (AP) — Authorities seized animals including a white Bengal tiger, bobcat, kinkajou, porcupines, llamas, emus and deer after finding them at a South Texas residence while executing a search warrant last week. Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Sammy Parks said Friday that the search warrant served on March 25 at the home on 5 acres in Mercedes, was related to a narcotics investigation. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said game wardens had to euthanize the bobcat and deer. Parks said the other animals were taken to a zoo for medical evaluation.
IMMIGRANT CHILDREN-SETTLEMENT
Group holding immigrant children settles ex-employee claim
HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says a Texas-based organization that runs facilities to hold immigrant children has settled a retaliation claim from an ex-employee. The Justice Department said in a Friday news release that Southwest Key Programs will pay $68,000 to the employee. The department hasn't named the former employee. DOJ alleges he applied for several jobs at Southwest Key but was denied because he said he would file a discrimination claim against the organization. DOJ says those allegations would have violated federal anti-discrimination law if proven. Southwest Key facilities house immigrant children under the authority of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS-MAYOR
As Texas mayor orders closures, daughter gets COVID-19
DALLAS (AP) — A suburban Dallas mayor is fighting the coronavirus on two fronts: at home and in the city. Just days after McKinney Mayor George Fuller imposed a stay-at-home order on the city's 200,000 residents, his 19-year-old daughter tested positive for COVID-19. Although Fuller says he's had an overwhelmingly positive response from McKinney residents about the executive order, one local man objected and sued to lift the restriction. A judge has tossed his request. Fuller meanwhile says his daughter was feeling a little better on Tuesday, and was able to smile rather than cry when they connected on FaceTime.
MEADOW GOLD-PURCHASE
Meadow Gold Hawaii milk company to continue under new owner
Honolulu (AP) — Hawaii’s largest milk processor is expected to continue operating after its pending purchase by a California real estate investment firm. The parent company of Meadow Gold Hawaii announced it reached an agreement in principal for the sale to Industrial Realty Group LLC. Los Angeles-based Industrial Realty is expected to take over the company as an ongoing business from Dean Foods Co. A purchase price was not disclosed by Dallas-based Dean Foods, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in November. The sale is subject to approval by a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge. The deal includes facilities in Honolulu and Hilo.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-HOBBY-LOBBY-CLOSES
Pinched by shutdown orders, Hobby Lobby closes stores
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Hobby Lobby says the ongoing threat of the coronavirus has forced it to close its stores until further notice. The Oklahoma City-based arts and crafts chain says it is furloughing all of its store employees and many of its corporate and distribution workers. Many state and local governments have issued orders to close all nonessential businesses to curb the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Hobby Lobby officials initially resisted efforts to close their stores, saying the sale of fabric was essential. Citations issued in Colorado and Texas pushed retail chain to changes its stance.
CHICAGO POLICE-SUPERINTENDENT
Mayor taps ex-Dallas chief to head Chicago police force
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she has selected former Dallas police Chief David Brown to be the next police superintendent in the nation's third-largest city. Lightfoot introduced Brown during a Thursday afternoon news conference. Brown has more than 30 years in law enforcement and was the police chief in Dallas before his 2016 retirement. The announcement comes a day after the city's police board named him as one of three finalists for the job and hours after Lightfoot announced that a member of the force had died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-BLOOD FROM THE RECOVERED
Coronavirus survivor: 'In my blood, there may be answers'
NEW YORK (AP) — Hospitals are starting to line up survivors of the new coronavirus to donate some blood, so doctors can use it to treat the sick. Blood plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients carries immune system antibodies that fight the virus, and early donors are happy to try to help. It's experimental, but the century-old treatment has helped fight other diseases in the past including the 1918 flu pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration Friday announced a national study to help more hospitals try the approach and sign up more people. Researchers will track whether the experimental therapy really works.