Roadwork in East Texas for the week of April 6

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work around the district during the Week of April 6, 2020. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.
Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance and Special Jobs crews plan to continue mill and inlay operations with work on SH 294 between FM 228 and US 287. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.
Anderson County construction projects updates:
US 175 Widening Project - Phase III - Anderson County
· Limits: From 0.85 miles east of FM 315 in Poynor SE to 0.5 miles NW of SH 155 at Frankston
· Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
· Cost: $27.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
The contractor continues seeding, grading ditches, and placing signs and mailboxes. Lane closures and shoulder work are possible. The project is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.
US 79 Super 2 Project
- Limits: From 0.5 miles northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee County line
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $14.4 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020
The contractor continues to prepare the right-of-way and drainage structures. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph throughout the project limits. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone and expect lane closures and delays. The contract consists of widening for a Super 2, including sub-grade work, surface treatment, base and surface hot-mix asphalt, widening structures, bridge rail, metal beam guard fence, signage and permanent striping.
FM 2054 Widening Project
- Limits: From FM 321 south to 0.866 miles south of County Road 2802
- Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
- Cost: $2.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
No work is scheduled for the week. The project is widening the roadway to 11-foot lanes each direction with 3-foot shoulders. It consists of widening the roadway, extending structures, replacing driveway pipes, sealcoat, surface mix, striping, and new roadway signage.
US 287 Super 2 Project
- Limits: From just north of FM 2419 south to 1.7 miles north of SH 294 in Elkhart
- Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
- Cost: $6.1 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor is grading the ditch slopes. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph through portions of the project. The contract consists of base repair, treated subgrade, surface asphalt, upgrading structures, signs, and pavement markings.
----------------------------------------
Cherokee County – Jacksonville and Rusk Maintenance crews plan to continue overlay work on FM 2064. Expect lane closures with traffic control managed by signage, flaggers and a pilot vehicle.
Cherokee County construction projects updates:
SH 204 Super-2 Widening Project
- Limits: From US 79 in Jacksonville, southeast to SH 110
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $13.7 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
The contractor is prepping the right-of-way (ROW) and continuing drainage improvements. Expect daily lane closures. The project is adding passing lanes and incorporates safety upgrades.
US 69 Widening Project through Wells
· Limits: From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells, south to 0.9 miles south of FM 1247
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $17.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
The contractor is scheduled to conduct cleanup activities, and striping operations on the south end of the project using daily lane closures. The speed limit has been reduced on the northern end of the project until work is completed. The project is widening US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and a two-way left turn lane through town.
US 69 Sidewalks in Jacksonville
- Limits: From Nacogdoches St. to Tena St. in Jacksonville
- Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
- Cost: $507,099.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor is scheduled to continue sidewalk and driveway construction. The southbound outside lane will be closed daily on this project to construct sidewalks along US 69 in Jacksonville.
US 79 Widening Project
- Limits: From the Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
- Cost: $8.2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
The contractor plans to perform striping operations on intersecting farm to market roadways. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project will widen the roadway to add passing lanes.
US 79 Rehabilitation Project
- Limits: From 0.16 miles east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $8.2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor is scheduled to perform pavement rehab operations using daily lane closures. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project will rebuild the roadway pavement and upgrade bridge rails.
FM 343 and FM 1861 Drainage Improvements
- Limits: From US 69 to 2.76 miles east of US 69 and from FM 316 east to Henderson/Van Zandt County line
- Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
- Cost: $0.64 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
Drainage work continues on FM 343. Lane closures are possible. The project will upgrade safety features on driveways and roadway cross-culverts.
----------------------------------------
Gregg County – Longview Maintenance crews plan to continue bridge joint work on the 1-20 westbound lanes around Mile Marker 593. Expect lane closures during this work.
Gregg County construction projects updates:
Various Landscape Projects (New Project)
- Limits: Corner of Spur 502/Judson Rd and Loop 281; median of SH 149 and US 259/Eastman Rd
- Contractor: Encino Landscape, Inc.
- Cost: $298,628.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: June 2020
The contractor will begin work in the right-of-way with little to no traffic impacts. The project consists of landscaping improvements at Spur 502 and Loop 281, and SH 149 at US 259. Work will include landscape beds, irrigation system, and retaining walls.
FM 3272 Restoration Project
- Limits: From US 80 to FM 2275 in White Oak
- Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, LTD
- Cost: $3.1 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: September 2020
Work continues to construct new sidewalks and driveways. Expect daytime lane closures and delays. The project consists of pavement restoration including milling, pavement repair, one course surface treatment, hot mix overlay, new sidewalk on the east side, new pedestrian crossing, and pavement markings.
FM 1844 Widening Project
- Limits: From SH 300 (Gilmer Rd) to SS 502 (Judson Road)
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $2.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: May 2020
No work is scheduled for the week. The project includes widening, placing hot mix asphalt, surface treatment, extending culverts, and applying striping.
----------------------------------------
Henderson County – Athens Maintenance crews plan to perform base repairs on SH 31 between Malakoff and Loop 7 in Athens. A second crew plans to conduct patching and edge work on various roadways around the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Henderson County construction projects updates:
US 175 Improvement Project
- Limits: From Loop 7 to FM 804
- Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD
- Cost: $12.1 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
The contractor continues to perform roadway and drainage work on the eastbound lanes. The eastbound outside lane is closed. The speed limit is 60 mph throughout the project. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the lane closure. The project is adding shoulders and improving drainage.
Sign Upgrade - Henderson & Anderson Counties
- Limits: Various Roadways
- Contractor: Jasco
- Cost: $324,000.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2020
Work is nearing completion in Henderson County and continues in Anderson County. Expect lane closures and delays. The project will place county road signs on various roadways in both counties.
SH 334 Bridge Project
- Limits: From Knob Hill in Seven Points (a mile east of SH 274), east to Southland in Gun Barrel City (2.5 miles west of SH 198)
- Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP
- Cost: $41.2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020
The contractor continues work on the new westbound bridges and roadway elements. Expect lane closures for beam delivery and some roadway repairs. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The project will upgrade the roadway from two to four lanes. It consists of the construction of bridges, storm sewer, guardrail, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.
----------------------------------------
Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance crews plan to continue hot mix overlay operations on FM 2089 between Overton and FM 838. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.
Rusk County construction projects updates:
US 259 SB Reconstruction (New Project)
- Limits: From FM 1798 to US 84
- Contractor: Madden Construction Co., Inc.
- Cost: $7.3 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: July 2020
The contractor will be milling and inlaying hot mix. Expect alternating lane closures and delays daily. The project consists of reconstruction of the southbound roadway from FM 1798 to FM 315, then all lanes from FM 315 to just south of the US 84 intersection. Work will include surface treatment, milling, hot mix overlay, guardrail, signs, and new pavement markings.
US 79 Reconstruction Project
- Limits: From CR 344 to the Panola County line
- Contractor: Madden Construction Co, Inc.
- Cost: $6.4 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: June 2020
No work is planned for the week. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph throughout the work zone. The project consists of reconstruction of the roadway from CR 344 east to the Panola County line. Work includes surface treatment, milling, hot mix overlay, guardrails, bridge rails and placing new pavement markings.
FM 840 Reconstruction
- Limits: From FM 2867 to SH 315
- Contractor: Pinto Construction Co, Inc.
- Cost: $7.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: July 2020
No work is planned for the week. The project includes extending culverts, base placement, surface treatment, hot mix overlay, and upgrading guardrail and pavement markings.
----------------------------------------
Smith County – Tyler Maintenance crews plan to continue mill and inlay operations on SH 110 northbound at FM 16. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. Sign crews will continue to address routine maintenance issues around the county including down signs, delineation and mailboxes.
Smith County construction projects updates:
SH 135 Widening Project
- Limits: From Arp to Troup
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.
- Cost: $9 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021
The contractor is scheduled to continue paving operations. Expect daily lane closures to be in place. The project consists of adding passing lanes, improving drainage structures, and pavement resurfacing.
FM 346 Bridge Replacement Project
· Limits: From FM 346 at Prairie Creek, south of Lake Tyler
· Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC
· Cost: $2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
The contractor is scheduled to place topsoil and perform project cleanup activities. The speed limit is 45 mph. The bridge replacement project is building a wider structure.
I-20 Ramp Improvement Project
- Limits: From US 69 to Jim Hogg Road
- Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $14.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
The contractor is scheduled to continue frontage road and ramp construction. The new I-20 eastbound frontage road is open to traffic with daily lane closures between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The existing eastbound entrance ramp from US 69 is closed for removal. US 69 eastbound traffic will now use the entrance ramp east of Jim Hogg Road. The project consists of ramp improvements and construction of frontage roads.
US 69 Overpass at FM 346
- Limits: At FM 346
- Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $16.7 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor is scheduled to continue bridge construction. A work zone speed limit of 60 mph is in effect on US 69. The project is building a new bridge to take US 69 over FM 346.
FM 2493 Widening Project
- Limits: From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint
- Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
- Cost: $14.5 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021
The contractor is scheduled to continue roadway construction. Caution is advised when traveling through the work zone where the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph. The project will widen FM 2493 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.
CR 1113 & CR 2171 Bridge Replacement Project
- Limits: CR 1113 at Butler Creek and CR 2171 at Blackhawk Creek
- Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.
- Cost: $719,000.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
No work is scheduled for the week. Both roadways are open to traffic on this project to replace the existing bridges with new structures.
Azalea Drive & Camellia Street Bridge Replacement Project
- Limits: North Azalea Drive and Camellia Street at West Mud Creek
- Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.
- Cost: $470,000.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
No work is scheduled for the week. Both roads are open to traffic on this bridge replacement project.
FM 2015 Widening Project
- Limits: From I-20 Westbound Frontage Road, north to CR 313
- Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $3 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: March 2020
Crews are applying the final pavement markings and removing erosion control measures. Motorists should expect one-lane, two-way traffic managed by flaggers and a pilot vehicle. The project includes roadway widening to construct a continuous left turn lane, and improving paving, drainage, striping, and signage.
----------------------------------------
Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance crews plan to conduct edging on FM 1861 from SH 19 to FM 2339. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. A second crew will be addressing drainage issue throughout the county.
Van Zandt County construction projects updates:
Guardrail Upgrade Project (New Project)
- Limits: Various locations in Van Zandt, Anderson, Henderson and Smith Counties
- Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
- Cost: $4.5 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
No work is scheduled for the week. The project includes grading, structure work, guardrail replacement, and bridge rail upgrades.
US 80 Safety Improvements
- Limits: Kaufman C/L east to SH 19
- Contractor: Baker & Company Construction, LLC
- Cost: $2.54 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: December 2020
Crews will begin removing and replacing structures in the Wills Point area. Motorists should expect daily closure of the eastbound outside lane managed with channelizing devices. The project consists of improving drainage, culverts, and upgrading guardrail for safety.
SH 64 Widening Project
· Limits: From FM 16 to FM 858
· Contractor: Big Creek Construction
· Cost: $9.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
The contractor is scheduled to continue hot mix asphalt operations for surface and driveway placement. Expect daily lane closures and delays. The speed limit is 50 mph in the work zone. The project includes grading, structure work, striping, sign upgrades, and widening the road with shoulders and passing lanes in each direction.
FM 1652 Rehab Project
- Limits: From FM 17 to FM 1255
- Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
- Cost: $4.5 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: April 2020
The contractor is addressing punch list items. No lane closures are anticipated. The project consists of roadway rehabilitation, widening, and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
FM 1653 Rehab Project
· Limits: From SH 64 near Ben Wheeler, southwest to FM 858 at Martin Mills
· Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
· Cost: $3.9 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: April 2020
The contractor is addressing punch list items. No lane closures are anticipated. The 5.5-mile project consists of roadway rehabilitation, widening, and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
County Road Bridge Replacement Project
· Limits: CR 3415 at Giladon Creek; CR 1903 at Mill Creek Relief; CR 2142 at Caney Creek
· Contractor: B & E Construction, Inc.
- Cost: $904,800.00
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
Crews are addressing punch list items with little to no impact on traffic. All three bridges are open to traffic. The project consists of the replacement of three county road bridges in Van Zandt County.
----------------------------------------
Wood County – Mineola Maintenance crews plan to continue pavement overlay operations on SH 154. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Wood County construction projects updates:
US 69 Mill & Inlay
- Limits: From SH 37 to 0.6 mi. south of US 80 in Mineola
- Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, LTD.
- Cost: $1.44 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: September 2020
Crews will be removing and replacing curb and gutter. Motorists should expect delays due to periodic daily lane closures. The project consists of planing, pavement repair, a one course surface treatment, overlay, and pavement markings.
FM 1254 Bridge Replacement Project
- Limits: FM 1254 At Lake Fork Creek
- Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC.
- Cost: $1.5 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: April 2020
The bridge is open to traffic. Crews will be addressing punch list items. No lane closures are anticipated. The project consists of replacing the bridge and approaches.
Loop 564 Overlay Project
- Limits: From US 69 north of Mineola to US 69 south of Mineola
- Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, Ltd.
- Cost: $5.77 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
Weather permitting, crews will be applying fog seal and final pavement markings. Motorists should expect delays due to one-lane, two-way traffic managed by flaggers and a pilot vehicle. The project consists of pavement repair, hot mix asphalt overlay, guardrail, and pavement markings.
SH 182, etc., Safety Treating Project
· Limits: Various roadways with current work on FM 182 from FM 17 to SH 154
· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
· Cost: $1.2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: May 2020
Utility crews are relocating their facilities. Structure widening and installation of safety features on FM 1805 is being conducted concurrently with utility relocates. Expect minor delays due to periodic single lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The project consists of extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
----------------------------------------
I-20 Total Maintenance Contract
· Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties
· Contractor: Firemen Excavation
Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week.
- Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Inside Lanes: Thursday through all three counties.
· Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Outside Lanes: Monday, Tuesday, Friday all three counties
· Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Frontage Roads/Ramps: Wednesday through all three counties
· Guardrail and Sign Repair: Emergency repairs due to vehicle crashes in all three counties
· Sign Upgrades: In all three counties
· Tree Removal: Tree and stump grinding operations conducted in all three counties
· Ditch Cleaning: No work for the week
· Crack Seal (Rubber Asphalt): Working in all three counties
· Pothole Repairs: Smith County
· Short Line: In all three counties