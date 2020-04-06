State has distributed 1.6M masks, 3.5M more coming

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gave a personal protective equipment update Monday, saying over 1.6 million masks have been distributed and 3.5 million more will be distributed.
Abbott said the state has also distributed over 209,000 face shields and 2.7 million gloves.
Abbott said 85,357 Texas residents have been tested for COVID-19. He said 7,319 have tested positive, 1,153 are in hospitals and 140 have died.
Abbott said there are 21,033 hospital beds available statewide for COVID-19 patients, along with 6,080 ventilators.
Abbott said in his press conference Monday that he has consulted with Dr. Anthony Fauci and he said Fauci told him the measures the state has taken to “flatten the curve” are appropriate.