Corrigan set to hire former Bulldog as next AD/HFC

CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRE) - The Corrigan-Camden ISD school board will make it official Tuesday night but it looks like signs point to a former Bulldog as their next head football coach and athletic director.
In a letter to his former district, Brett Ratliff made the news known that he would be heading back to East Texas.
In three seasons at Hondo, a 4A DII school, Ratliff went 15-20. His Owls made the playoffs three straight years with last season the team making it to the Area round.
Ratliff graduated from Corrigan in 1999. Ratliff will take over for Seven Armstrong who resigned in February after 25 years at the district. The Bulldogs are riding a 22-year streak of not missing the playoffs. Ratliff was part of those beginning years.
